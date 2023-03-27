original title:CBA|Northern team beat Southern team in overtime in All-Star game Abdul Saramu wins MVP

The 2023 CBA All-Star Weekend race was staged in Xiamen on the evening of the 26th. After extra time, the North District Star Team defeated the South District Star Team 117:113. Abdul Saramu was named the most valuable player of the game.

On March 26, Hu Mingxuan (right), a star team player from the Southern District, made a breakthrough in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Meng Yongmin

This is the first time that the All-Star Weekend has settled in Xiamen. In the Phoenix Stadium, the lights of the audience were dimmed, and the flashing lights of the mobile phones of the fans on the scene merged into a galaxy of stars, which opened the prelude to the night of the All-Star Game.

After the opening, the “Trident” of the Liaoning team performed well. Zhao Jiwei assisted Guo Ailun for a layup and hit a three-pointer. Guo Ailun also assisted Zhang Zhenlin for a dunk after a breakthrough. Yi Jianlian scored consecutively inside and outside the line, leading the Southern District team to a 28:18 lead to end the first quarter. After the start of the second quarter, Zeng Fanbo made a dunk and a three-pointer, and Guo Ailun gave Zhang Zhenlin an alley-oop. The North District team gradually found their hand and took a 54:52 lead at halftime.

During the intermission, three single-event competitions were held. Zhang Ning and Xu Jie met in the final of the Skills Challenge, and Xu Jie finally won the championship.

In the three-point contest, Zhou Qimo of Huaqiao University scored 18 points. The defending champion Yuan Shuai missed all five shots at the double-scoring bouquet point and finally scored 16 points. Wang Ruize won the championship with 20 points.

The slam dunk contest was a duel between Zhang Zhenlin, Zeng Fanbo and wild card player Yang Hao. Yang Hao first jumped over his teammates and turned to dunk with one hand, and then grabbed the ball with one hand in the air and turned for a dunk. The judges all raised the 10-point cards and Yang Hao won the championship .

On March 26, Yang Hao won the dunk contest with a perfect score.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Meng Yongmin

Zeng Fanbo and Zhang Zhenlin were still unsatisfied, and completed the air connection after the start of the second half. Guo Ailun and Wang Zhelin staged a dislocation duel of one attack and one defense. Wang Zhelin scored 15 points in this quarter, leading the Southern District team to an 80:78 lead into the fourth quarter.

The offensive and defensive intensity of the final game has increased, and the point difference has not been widened. At the critical moment, Wang Zhelin scored from the basket, and Guo Ailun made two free throws. In the final stage of the game, the two teams drew 106. However, the two missed shots one after another, and the game entered overtime.

The overtime game was full of sparks. The two sides fired continuously from the outside. After Abdul Saramu scored the key three-pointer to overtake the score, Zhao Rui made two free throws and then Zhang Zhenlin made another three-pointer. The North District team 117:113 Lock the win.

In this game, Hu Mingxuan of the Southern District team scored a game-high 24 points, and Wang Zhelin, who returned to his hometown, contributed 23 points and 8 rebounds. Abdul Saramu of the North District team scored 20 points and 8 rebounds, and Zhang Zhenlin scored 17 points and 9 rebounds.

“The All-Stars had a lot of fun, and the game was very close. I didn’t predict that I would win the MVP before the game, and I couldn’t get enough of it.” Abdul Saramu said after the game, “We haven’t won in the North District for a long time, and everyone wants to win this time. , I want to prove myself. I won the MVP, I can’t do without my teammates, thank Zhang Zhenlin for making that three-pointer.” (Reporters Zheng Zhi, Yan Zhihong)