Elden's Ring Update 1.09 Adds Ray Tracing

Elden's Ring Update 1.09 Adds Ray Tracing

“Eirden’s Ring” released the 1.09 update file last week. In this update, in addition to fixing known bugs and adjusting game content balance, the most important thing is to add new features on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and PC. Ray tracing capabilities.

If you want to experience the images brought by ray tracing in “Eirden Circle”, the minimum requirements for 1080p ray tracing and image quality must be at least NVIDIA RTX 3060 Ti / AMD RX6700 XT graphics card, if the image quality ray tracing is opened to 1080p The highest is an NVIDIA RTX 3070 Ti / AMD RX6900 XT graphics card.

How to enable the ray tracing function PS5, XSX: Game Options > Ray Tracing, PC platform: Graphics Settings > Ray Tracing Quality, after enabling ray tracing, the game performance will be affected by user settings, such as image quality and texture quality etc!

