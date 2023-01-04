original title:

CBA Comprehensive: Guangsha wins Shenzhen, Shanghai loses to Ningbo

Xinhua News Agency, Guiyang, January 3 (Reporter Zheng Minghong) On the 3rd, the 22nd round of the Chinese Men’s Basketball Professional League (CBA) regular season ushered in 3 games. The Guangsha team defeated the Shenzhen team 101:89, and the Shanghai team was upset. Lost to the Ningbo team at the bottom of the league.

The Guangsha team took a 17:8 lead in the middle of the first quarter. With the foreign aid Welzer hitting 3 consecutive three-pointers, the Guangsha team continued to widen the point difference, leading by 14 points at the end of this quarter. The Guangsha team continued to maintain a double-digit lead in the second quarter and entered the intermission with a 53:38 lead.

The Shenzhen team stepped up their offensive in the third quarter, narrowing the point difference to 6 points and entering the final quarter. In the fourth quarter, the Shenzhen team’s foreign aid Su Linjie suffered a physical foul and a technical foul, and was disqualified from the game. The Guangsha team played steadily to secure the victory.

Hu Jinqiu of the Guangsha team scored a game-high 28 points and 9 rebounds. Shenzhen team foreign aid Booker scored 17 points, Sullinger scored 16 points and 10 rebounds. After this game, the Shenzhen team (13 wins and 8 losses) and the Guangsha team (11 wins and 11 losses) temporarily ranked fifth and seventh in the standings respectively.

In the other two games that day, Jiangsu team foreign aid Blakeney scored 29 points, 9 rebounds and 7 assists, leading the team to beat Qingdao team 101:95. The Ningbo team defeated the Shanghai team 106:97. The Ningbo team’s foreign aid Brandon Taylor contributed 22 points and 14 assists. The Shanghai team Wang Zhelin scored 21 points.