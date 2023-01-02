CBA Comprehensive: Liaoning Lectra beat Zhejiang Jones with 61 points to help Jilin reverse 2023-01-01 19:17:23.0 Source: Xinhuanet

Author: Wang Hengzhi

The 2022-2023 season China Men’s Basketball Professional League (CBA) ended the 20th round of the regular season on the 31st. In the strong dialogue, the Liaoning team gave the Zhejiang team the second defeat of the season; The super triple-double with 2 assists led the team to defeat the Tongxi team.

The battle between Zhejiang and Liaoning was somewhat surprising. The Zhejiang team fell behind at 11:15 and failed to score for 3 and a half minutes. They were beaten 10:0 by the Liaoning team. Leading with a big score of 31:16. In the subsequent games, Zhejiang kept chasing points, but Liaoning did not give the opponent a chance, and finally won 114:99, giving Zhejiang its second defeat of the season.

Compared with the Zhejiang team, the Tongxi team had a longer “power outage”. In the last 5 minutes, Tongxi hadn’t scored a point. The Jilin team hit a climax and overtook it with 102:93. Jilin foreign aid Jones scored 27 points in the fourth quarter, scoring 61 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists and 5 steals, leading the team to beat Tongxi 125:113.

In the duel between the two losing streak teams, the Tianjin team, which had lost 14 consecutive games, finally rebounded. They swept the Fujian team 134:80, and Fujian suffered an eight-game losing streak.

In another game, the Sichuan team beat the Beikong team 111:89. Seven Sichuan players scored in double figures. The foreign aid veteran Haddadi contributed 18 points and 21 rebounds.