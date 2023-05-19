Once the regular season is over, the long adventure of the playoffs begins with an intra-regional clash between Picerno and Potenza. There are 1,581 total spectators, of which 639 those who have found a place in the guest sector. Single match at home to the best-placed team that is not the team of the capital even if the hierarchies are reversed, or rather re-established when you cast an eye on the stands, where the chromatic impact and compactness of the Potenza area is truly remarkable. The home fans also do their part, gathered behind the banner Ultra Picerno and a series of smaller pieces. Steffe broke the balance on the pitch with ten minutes to go in favor of the guests. Potenza therefore advances and, in the next round, will face Foggia, a challenge full of charm and points of interest from an ultras point of view.

Photo by Pier Paolo Sacco