Armed subjects generated panic in HEAD of Valledupar

The medical care provided for years by the Eduardo Arredondo Daza Hospital, HEAD, based in the El Carmen neighborhood, downtown Valledupar, could be affected by insecurity. On recent Wednesday, two armed subjects entered the health post that caused fear in medical personnel and users.

Read also: In González, south of Cesar, a relative of the mayor was killed

The subjects, apparently, were fleeing from other men who were mobilizing on a motorcycle at the height of the 20th race.

“Those on the motorcycle that he was chasing fired a shot into the air outside and started, so later the men who were fleeing left the health center and left.”, recounted Miguel Soto Ruiz, manager of the Eduardo Arredondo Daza Hospital.

Apparently, they also fled on a motorcycle. Then the National Police arrived to reassure the citizens.

“Apparently, it is a conflict between criminal gangs in the sector, therefore, in writing we ask for the support of the authorities around the center while the problem is normalizedadded Soto Ruiz.

Do not stop reading: “When they cut my tongue and my brother’s fingers”: The unforgettable sayings of Poncho Zuleta

The commander of the Cesar Police Department, Colonel Luis Exberto León Rodríguez, for his part, stated that the events were recorded because apparently the men committed a theft and were fleeing.

“That case is being verified with cameras and with the material that is available for the identity of these people, and thus know how they are linked to the investigation.Leon Rodriguez said.

In any case, the event caused panic and interrupted the outpatient service they provide to the community.

“We are thinking of breaking security because several cases have been reported, not only this one, outside in the afternoon, more than anything, there have been fights in the sector with daggers and there is a lot of drug addiction”, pointed out Soto Ruiz.

Likewise, they are analyzing the possibility of changing the opening hours until 5:00 pm, since at 6:00 pm there are usually acts of violence in the area.

It may interest you: Codazzi, literary festival with the Sixth International Poetry Festival

However, Colonel Luis Exberto León assured that he was going to take measures to guarantee the work of health professionals.

“We promise to contact the manager to take preventive measures against these events and other situations that alter citizen coexistence”, concluded León Rodríguez.