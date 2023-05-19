Home » Integration Basketball tomorrow Saturday at the SND Complex
Integration Basketball tomorrow Saturday at the SND Complex

The Basketball Sports School of the National Sports Secretariat will experience an exciting day of integration with the Basketball Friendly, a meeting that seeks the fraternization of the boys who attend classes daily. The appointment is tomorrow, Saturday May 20 from 8:00 am, at the SND Complex.

The main objective of the event is to promote fraternization among the participants, as well as to strengthen the knowledge acquired in the sports school and provide a valuable experience to young athletes.

On this occasion, there will be the participation of a guest school to face the small players of the SND. The visitors will be boys from the Virgen del Carmen School, in Villa Elisa. The teams will show their full potential on the field and will compete in a friendly and respectful environment.

The fun will not be limited only to children and adolescents, since a special match was also organized in which the mothers of the students will have the opportunity to demonstrate their basketball skills.

The SND, through its Sports Schools, seeks to promote sport and physical activity as fundamental tools for the comprehensive development of children and young people. These initiatives not only strengthen health and well-being, but also promote values ​​such as teamwork, discipline and self-improvement.

Source: News portal of the National Sports Secretariat.

