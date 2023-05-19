Home » Parties – Braun complains about the lack of transparency in the Chancellery
Parties – Braun complains about the lack of transparency in the Chancellery

Parties – Braun complains about the lack of transparency in the Chancellery

Berlin (German news agency) – The former chancellery minister and current chairman of the budget committee in the Bundestag, Helge Braun (CDU), has accused the traffic light government of a lack of transparency towards the opposition. “The Chancellery always has the task of informing the opposition,” Braun told the “Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland” (Saturday edition).

“We have always operated a friendly information policy and tried to protect the rights of minorities. In the traffic light government, the opposition waits two weeks to get a meaningless answer.” He called on the government of Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) to settle their disputes. Merkel didn’t want to wait until problems among cabinet members ended up in the head office. “With Scholz you have the feeling that he wants his people to manage themselves. That’s how problems accumulate. And then Rabatz is in the booth.”

