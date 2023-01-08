Home Sports CBA Comprehensive: Qingdao narrowly beats Longshi and Xinjiang Lectra Shandong-Sports-中工网
CBA Comprehensive: Qingdao narrowly beats Longshi and Xinjiang Lectra Shandong

Xinhua News Agency, Nanjing, January 7 (Reporter Chen Shengwei) The 23rd round of the 2022-2023 Chinese Men’s Basketball Professional League (CBA) regular season will continue on the 7th. The Qingdao team narrowly beat the Dragon and Lions team with 88:86, and the Xinjiang team with 100: 95 beat the Shandong team and ushered in a six-game winning streak.

Facing the Qingdao team, the Long-Lions team took the lead with a 6:0 start, but the Qingdao team quickly stabilized their position and relied on the excellent performance of the double foreign aid to overtake by 5 points at the end of the first quarter. In the second quarter, the Long-Lions team had a weak attack and only scored 16 points. At the end of the half, the Qingdao team led 56:39.

The Dragons and Lions played steadily in the second half, gradually narrowing the point difference, and after a wave of 11:0 offensive in the final quarter, they overtook the score in the last minute. At the critical moment, foreign aid Rees made a layup to help the Qingdao team regain the lead. As the Long-Lions team Chen Yingjun missed a long shot at the last moment, the Qingdao team narrowly beat their opponents.

Reese scored a game-high 23 points and grabbed 16 rebounds; five players from the Dragons and Lions scored in double figures, and foreign aid Mason scored 17 points, 9 assists and 5 steals.

In another game, the Xinjiang team, which was in good shape, quickly took the initiative after the opening. Abdul Saramu and Qi Lin scored in turn. The Xinjiang team, which had bloomed more points, led its opponent by 20 points after three quarters. However, the situation on the court changed suddenly in the last quarter. The Shandong team strengthened its defense and the Xinjiang team made consecutive mistakes. Jia Cheng and Gao Shiyan teamed up to chase points and set off a counterattack, but the Xinjiang team players continuously broke through inside and caused fouls.

Qi Lin of the Xinjiang team scored 19 points in this game, Farr contributed 14 points, 15 rebounds and 8 blocks; 7 players from the Shandong team scored in double figures, but the team’s outside touch was not good, and only 7 of 37 three-pointers were shot. .

In the other two games of the day, the Guangdong team lost to the Zhejiang team 103:114, ending their 13-game winning streak; the Shanghai team defeated the Shanxi team 132:113.

