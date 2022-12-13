Original title: CBA Comprehensive: Zhejiang Chouzhou won 12 consecutive victories

The second stage of the Chinese Men’s Basketball Professional League (CBA) played six games on the 12th. The “leader” Zhejiang Chouzhou team narrowly defeated the Sichuan team 83:79, winning 12 consecutive victories. Guo Ailun returned from injury, Liaoning team beat Nanjing Tongxi team 112:100, and won four consecutive victories.

The Zhejiang team played a bit difficult in this campaign. In the first quarter, the Zhejiang team took the lead and led the score all the way. At the end of the quarter, Jing Han of the Sichuan team hit a three-pointer to overtake the score. The Sichuan team took advantage of the momentum and ended the first quarter with 22:17. In the second quarter, the two sides played relatively stalemate, and the score rose alternately. After halftime, the Sichuan team led 47:43.

Since then, the Sichuan team continued to take the initiative until the middle of the fourth quarter, Zhejiang team Wright scored a three-pointer, Zhejiang team overtook 72:70, and then the two teams entered a tug-of-war. In the end, with foreign aid Gary scoring consecutive free throws, Zhejiang team won 83:79.

Wu Qian scored a game-high 25 points, while contributing 4 rebounds and 3 assists.

In the match between the Liaoning team and the Tongxi team, the comeback of the core player Guo Ailun of the Liaoning team gave the team great encouragement. Foreign players Fogg, Zhang Zhenlin, and Zhao Jiwei all handed in more than 20 points. Guo Ailun scored 14 points. Contributed 6 assists. The Tongxi team’s foreign aid Peterson scored 46 points, but it was still difficult to save the savior. The Tongxi team suffered a three-game losing streak.

In the other games of the day, the Shandong team beat the Long-Lions team 86:81, the Guangdong team defeated the Tianjin team 93:79, the Guangsha team lost 92:98 to the Xinjiang team, and the Fujian team beat the Jilin team 105:94. (Reporter Lu Xianting)