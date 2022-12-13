Belen Rodriguez it ended knockout. The energetic Argentine showgirl, who usually shows all her strength on social media, fell victim to the bad flu that is circulating rapidly in these last days of 2023. She and little Luna Marì were confined to bed for a few days, but both are on the upswing. Despite the desire to get back on track, therefore, the conduct of the last episode of Hyenas with Teo Mammucari he could still be at risk.

Belen Rodriguez, her health conditions

A completely black page and only one writing to postpone its presence on social networks for a few hours. This is how Belen Rodriguez wanted to take a little break to gather all her energy and try to heal before the taping of the December 13 episode, the last of 2023 of Hyenas which he enthusiastically leads along with The Mammucari.

His resolution to rest, however, lasted only a few hours. The showgirl is indeed immediately returned to Instagram to reassure everyone and to show Luna’s first smiles after the ailments that have struck them and which are common to many people. “Hello everyone, Luna and I caught a bad flu and are trying to get back on our feet,” she wrote on her channels, in which she also wanted to thank you for the much affection received from everyonecertainly eager to see her again on TV.

Belen was anyway appeared weak already in the hours preceding his declaration, but without specifying the reason. In his Stories, his son Santiago also often appeared, who apparently has not yet become infected.

Belen Rodriguez closes a 2023 to remember

A year certainly full of news, for her, which in addition to historical management of Hyenas she has rediscovered the love of her husband Stefano De Martino. Archived the love relationship with Antonino Spinalbese, father of her daughter of her Luna Marì, the beautiful showgirl has decided to reopen her heart to her ex, with whom she has rebuilt her family.

Attempts have been useless keep their story a secret: that love had blossomed again was right under everyone’s eyes. Spotted for the first time in early 2022 and with her returning from South America, the two tried to keep everything under wraps until it was possible (for a while). Now that they have come out into the open, they no longer intend to escape from the public but neither do they give themselves too much food to gossip.

And third child? Perhaps. Belen has not closed the doors to this possibility but for the moment she is enjoying his children, who is growing up with Stefano De Martino and with Luna’s father, Antonino, currently a competitor in the seventh edition of the GF Vip. He spoke very little about him and the end of his love story, respecting what he was and his daughter.

The goal is, for the moment, to recover from the flu. Mother and daughter are recovering their strength and the first smiles are already appearing, a sign that the worst is really over.