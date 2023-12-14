CBA regular season: Beijing Enterprises beats Fujian Xunxing Shares

Beijing Enterprises secures a victory against Fujian Xunxing Shares in CBA regular season

In an intense match in the 16th round of the regular season of the 2023-2024 China Men’s Basketball Professional League (CBA), Beijing Enterprises emerged victorious by defeating Fujian Xunxing Shares with a final score of 113-96.

The game was filled with thrilling moments as both teams went head to head in a display of exceptional skill and sportsmanship. Beijing Enterprises’ players, including Sampson, Riller, Liao Sanning, Yu Changdong, and Zou Yuchen, showcased their talent on the court, delivering strong defensive plays and scoring opportunities. In a pivotal moment, Sampson successfully defended Fujian Xunxing Shares’ player, Germain, preventing a crucial layup opportunity.

Fujian Xunxing Shares’ team, led by head coach Zhu Shilong, put up a tough fight with players like Zhang Yongpeng, Weng Jinlang, Liang Yingqi, and Li Yiyang displaying impressive dribbling and layup attempts. Despite facing tough opposition, Germain managed to make a breakthrough in the game, contributing to his team’s efforts.

The electrifying atmosphere in the stadium was captured by Xinhua News Agency photographer, Luo Yuan, who documented several key moments in the game. From celebrations to breakthroughs and defensive plays, each frame depicted the intensity of the game as the players left it all on the court.

Beijing Enterprises’ victory is a testament to their prowess in the league, showcasing their determination and skill. As the CBA regular season progresses, fans can expect more thrilling matchups and exciting displays of basketball excellence.

