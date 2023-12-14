Home » Ma Guoming and Tang Luowen’s Secret Wedding in Koh Samui, Thailand
Ma Guoming and Tang Luowen’s Secret Wedding in Koh Samui, Thailand

Ma Guoming and Tang Luowen Tie the Knot in Koh Samui, Thailand

Hong Kong media outlets have reported that Ma Guoming and Tang Luowen recently completed their wedding ceremony in Koh Samui, Thailand. The couple had previously kept the location of their wedding under wraps, but their friends Gao Haitang Yongshi and others were spotted in Koh Samui, providing strong evidence that the couple did indeed tie the knot there.

Earlier reports from Hong Kong media had suggested that Ma Guoming and Tang Luowen were planning to get married by the end of the year. The couple had been making extensive preparations for their big day, with Ma Guoming going above and beyond by generously preparing a plethora of gold objects and wedding cakes for his bride, which were reported to be worth millions. He expressed that his only desire was for Tang Luowen to be happy.

In the lead-up to their wedding, Tang Luowen had immersed herself in work after their bachelor and bachelorette parties. She indicated that the wedding had incurred significant costs, and she planned to work to help subsidize these expenses. Despite their extensive preparations, the couple had been tight-lipped about the specifics of their wedding date.

Ma Guoming and Tang Luowen began dating in 2020, moved in together in 2021, and officially announced their marriage in 2023. Following their wedding, the couple intends to continue pursuing their acting careers and let nature take its course with regards to starting a family.

The news of the couple’s wedding has elicited various reactions from fans and well-wishers, with one commenter expressing, “Ma Guoming fell in love with her, and I don’t know how much her condition improved,” while another simply said, “They should be happy.” Additionally, some are already speculating about the potential arrival of a baby, extending their congratulations in advance for the birth of a child named Matthew.

