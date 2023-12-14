Hong Hao: The Fed may cut interest rates next year by 75 basis points or even higher

Hong Hao, the chief economist of Sirui Group, has forecasted that the Federal Reserve may cut interest rates next year by 75 basis points or even higher. This prediction comes in the wake of the Fed’s recent interest rate decision, which has sparked speculation about a potential policy shift.

In an interview with China Business News, Hong Hao discussed the potential implications of the Fed’s interest rate decision and shared his forecasts for next year’s interest rate cut. According to him, the upcoming rate cut by the Fed could be significant, potentially reaching 75 basis points or more.

The news comes at a time of uncertainty in global financial markets, as investors closely monitor central banks’ monetary policy decisions. The possibility of a substantial interest rate cut by the Fed has raised questions about the future direction of the US economy and its impact on global markets.

As the financial world awaits the Fed’s next move, Hong Hao’s forecast has sparked discussions among economists and analysts. The potential implications of a significant interest rate cut by the Fed will undoubtedly be a key focus for market participants in the coming months.

