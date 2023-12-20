Home » CBA regular season: Guangdong South China Tigers beat Nanjing Sujiu-Sports-China Engineering Network
Guangdong South China Tigers Triumph Over Nanjing Top Row Sujiu in CBA Regular Season Match

In an impressive show of athleticism and skill, the Guangdong South China Tigers emerged victorious in their recent faceoff against the Nanjing Top Row Sujiu team in the 19th round of the 2023-2024 Chinese Men’s Basketball Professional League (CBA) regular season.

The game, which took place on December 19, saw the Tigers dominating the court and ultimately securing a resounding 127-92 win over their opponents. The Tigers’ head coach, Du Feng, was instrumental in guiding his team to success, strategically arranging tactics that proved effective in securing their impressive victory.

Key players such as Zhou Qi, Waters, and Brooks showcased exceptional talent and determination throughout the game, making crucial layups and breakthroughs that significantly contributed to the team’s win. Their remarkable efforts were captured in action-packed photographs published by Xinhua News Agency, showcasing the intensity and excitement of the match.

Despite the defeat, the Nanjing Top Row Sujiu team displayed unwavering tenacity and skill on the court, with players like Fall, Farr, and Blakeney giving it their all in a bid to turn the tide in their favor.

The match served as a thrilling display of athleticism and sportsmanship, leaving fans eagerly anticipating future games as the CBA regular season continues to unfold.

