Home » Tegra Xavier will retire sadly, NVIDIA announced that it will stop its support for Linux: the former AI star has become an abandoned son:
Technology

Tegra Xavier will retire sadly, NVIDIA announced that it will stop its support for Linux: the former AI star has become an abandoned son:

by admin
Tegra Xavier will retire sadly, NVIDIA announced that it will stop its support for Linux: the former AI star has become an abandoned son:

NVIDIA Announces Retirement of Tegra Xavier Processor and End of Linux Support

In a move that has shocked the tech industry, NVIDIA has announced the retirement of its former AI star, the Tegra Xavier processor. The company also revealed that it will cease support for the processor’s Linux system, marking the end of an era for the powerful AI-focused chip.

The Tegra Xavier processor, equipped with Arm core and Volta architecture GPU, was released just six years ago and was designed for robotics and other artificial intelligence applications. However, NVIDIA has now officially declared that the Xavier processor will no longer be supported, effectively consigning it to history.

The retirement of the Xavier processor comes as a surprise to many, as it was once hailed as the new star of NVIDIA’s Tegra product line. The processor has two versions: T194 and NX, with the T194 being the full version and the NX having some CPU and GPU cores emasculated. Although NVIDIA only mentioned “Tegra194” this time, it is likely that the NX version will also be included in the retirement.

What is intriguing about this announcement is that among the many Tegra chips, the relatively new Xavier processor is the first to be eliminated, while some older models are still in use. The decision is likely due to the fact that the Volta architecture adopted by Xavier is not as popular as other architectures, such as the successful installation of the X1 on the Nintendo Switch game console and the continued use of the X2.

See also  The famous Bayi men's basketball team has become the CBA head coach Sichuan Media: Mo Ke will be the Sichuan coach_assistant_Zhou Jinli_Beijing

The Volta architecture has only had a short-lived appearance in the server and professional graphics fields, with products such as the Tesla V100 and Titan V in 2017, the Quadro GV100 in 2018, and the CMP 100HX mining GPU in 2022. The introduction of the Turing architecture in 2018 further weakened the position of Volta, and the debut of the Ampere architecture in 2020 completely sentenced Volta to death.

Considering Volta’s marginal position in NVIDIA’s business, the retirement of the Xavier processor may indicate that other Volta GPUs will not escape the same fate. The future of other Volta architecture GPUs remains uncertain as NVIDIA shifts its focus to newer and more popular architectures.

With the retirement of the Tegra Xavier processor and the end of Linux support, the tech industry is left to ponder the implications of this decision and await further developments from NVIDIA.

You may also like

Pornhub has been included in the list of...

3D printing, sustainability and 10 years of CyberLab...

NASA transmitted video of a cat more than...

Synergies for global innovation: strategic alliances for a...

“Black Clover M: The Way of the Magic...

All news about the Samsung Galaxy A15!

These are the new features that would come...

iPhone 15 Pro freezes when playing Resident Evil?Netizens...

Buy a balcony power plant and save on...

Microsoft and TomTom create their own alternative to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy