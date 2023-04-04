Home Technology TikTok fined £12.7m by Authority UK for using children’s data
TikTok fined £12.7m by Authority UK for using children's data

TikTok fined £12.7m by Authority UK for using children’s data

Chinese social network TikTok has been fined 12.7 million pounds (14.5 million euros) by the ICO, the Information Commissioner’s Office, the UK’s digital data regulator, for “illegal” use of data children’s personal. In particular, the ICO estimates that TikTok, recently subject to restrictions in several countries, allowed up to 1.4 million children under 13 in the UK to open an account on its platform in 2020, contrary to what was expected by its official rules. Furthermore, the Authority disputes the use of data without parental consent.

