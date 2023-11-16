CBA Regular Season: Xinjiang Beats Shenzhen, Guangdong Defeats Jiangsu

In an action-packed night of basketball on November 15th, the 10th round of the 2023-2024 CBA regular season saw some thrilling matchups and standout performances.

In a high-scoring game, Guangdong emerged victorious over Jiangsu with a final score of 110-100. Guangdong’s Hu Mingxuan was a standout player, recording 14 points, 7 assists, and 3 steals. The team also saw strong performances from Xu Jie, Du Runwang, Brooks, Waters, and Ren Junfei.

Meanwhile, Xinjiang secured a 99-91 victory over Shenzhen in an intense battle on the court. Standout player Abdul delivered an outstanding performance, contributing 26 points, 18 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals, and 3 blocks. Other notable contributors for Xinjiang included Qi Lin, Telles, and Jones. Shenzhen’s top performers included He Xining, Bai Haotian, Macon, Shen Zijie, Salinger, and Zhou Peng.

The night’s matchups showcased the talent and skill of the teams and individual players, providing basketball fans with an entertaining and competitive evening of CBA action.

