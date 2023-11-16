The Price of GTA 6: A Significant Increase and “Charge by the Hour” Model?

The price of GTA 6 may be significantly higher than that of the previous game! The CEO said that buyout games should be charged by the hour

Rockstar Games earlier announced through Twitter (Twitter, now Players naturally expect that this world‘s most anticipated masterpiece will be a masterpiece that can be played for hundreds or even thousands of hours like its predecessor “GTA 5”. But there are recent signs that GTA 6 may not be able to play for hundreds of hours like GTA 5 for tens of dollars.

The CEO of the parent company revealed that GTA 6 has the opportunity to significantly increase the price and even “charge by the hour”

In a recent earnings call, CEO “Strauss Zelnick” of Rockstar Games’ parent company “Take-Two Interactive” that develops the “GTA” series mentioned that the price of buyout games should be charged hourly based on the playtime the game can provide. (per-hour basis).

Strauss Zelnick believes that the price of video games should be proportional to the time players can enjoy the work: “When calculating the price of any entertainment product, it is basically calculated according to the expected entertainment effect the product can bring, such as per-hour The price multiplied by the expected number of hours of play, plus the ultimate value that players feel the product is worth when they buy it because they actually own the game rather than renting it as a subscription.”

Strauss Zelnick continued that if calculated in this way, Take-Two Interactive’s games are very cheap because these games can provide a long time of entertainment. However, Strauss Zelnick also added that this does not mean that the game industry expects a price increase, but that buying Game is a very good deal for players. It is true that many GTA 5 players have played for ten years, and may have played for thousands of hours. If you buy the game for $50 and play for 1,000 hours, the price per hour is only 5 cents ( About 0.4 Hong Kong dollars).

Although it can be said that there is a little forced explanation, this dialogue can be understood as Take-Two’s opportunity/intention to significantly increase the price of “GTA 6”. After all, in the eyes of senior management, the “GTA” series is “too good”.

Foreign tipsters say GTA 6 may be launched in the form of chapters

Earlier, in a discussion post on the well-known foreign “GTA” forum “GTAForums” about the upcoming trailer video for GTA 6, the famous Rockstar Games whistleblower “Tez2” pointed out that “GTA 6” may launch a single-player story DLC.

Tez2 stated in the article that “Since “GTA4”, (Rockstar Games) has considered launching single-player mode DLC for every game. But because the game will focus on the online mode and the next game has begun development, “GTA5” And “Red Dead Redemption 2″ has not released story DLC.” Tez2 went on to say that “”GTA6″ will tend to use episodic content (episodic content), which can also be called expansions (expansions) rather than single-player plots. DLC. Rockstar can launch some of these contents every year or every other year, which will help reduce development pressure.”

If this revelation is combined with the recent announcement by Strauss Zelnick, it can be reasonably speculated that “GTA 6” may not have hundreds or even thousands of hours of content when it is launched, but may be smaller (compared to previous games in the series or RDR2) It will be launched on a large scale, and then subsequent content will be gradually released in the form of chapters (free or paid). If these chapters are paid, it will be able to satisfy Strauss Zelnick’s problem that GTA’s sales are too low to a certain extent, and at the same time, there will be no need to raise the price of the main game too high to avoid driving away customers.

Of course, these are only breaking news and speculations and may not be true. All official announcements by Rockstar or Take Two shall prevail.

