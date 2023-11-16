Home » 3 Tips to Keep Dust Mites from Disrupting Your Sleep and Health
Are Dust Mites Ruining Your Sleep? Here’s What You Need to Know

Dust mites are tiny microorganisms that can have a big impact on your health, especially when it comes to your sleep. These pesky little creatures feed on flakes of dead human skin and thrive in warm, humid environments – exactly like the one created under your sheets. But fear not, there are ways to combat these unwelcome guests and ensure a good night’s rest.

If you want to keep mites at bay and avoid potential health problems such as allergies, coughing, and sneezing, here are three important tips to follow:

1. Open the windows: When you get out of bed, be sure to open the windows to allow for air circulation. Avoid going back to bed immediately to ensure that any humidity trapped under the sheets has a chance to dissipate. You can also leave your pillows out in the sun for a few minutes to further eliminate mites.

2. Wash sheets at 60°: When changing your sheets, be sure to wash them at a high temperature to effectively eliminate germs and mites. It’s also important to sanitize them thoroughly to keep mites at bay.

3. Change sheets regularly: To prevent an accumulation of bacteria and microbes, be sure to change your sheets at least every 7 days. This will help ensure that you’re not inhaling potentially harmful particles as you sleep.

By following these simple tips, you can ensure that your bed remains a clean and comfortable place to rest. So, say goodbye to mites and hello to peaceful, uninterrupted sleep!

