Steam beta client update with many new features! | XFastest News

The last noticeable update of the Steam client should be that you can quickly log in to the Steam client on your computer by scanning the QR code on the Steam mobile app, and there will be no major updates later.

Steam released a press release today, announcing that some new features will be added to the Steam beta client, including updates to the built-in interface in the game, updates to the notification bar function, updates to the screenshot management tool, etc., and will also be targeted at desktop users More optimizations between client, Big Picture mode and Steam Deck.

Among them, the update of the built-in interface in the game, first of all, there is a new design in the interface and layout, and more customizable space is added, and an interesting note function is added, so that players can directly Display the text information recorded by yourself on the game screen through OSD.

