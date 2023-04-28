Former French chief executive: Shen Yun is unparalleled in the world (Photos) Paris | Art | Paris | China | Traditional Culture | Europe

On April 27, the second show of Shen Yun’s second tour in Paris was sold out again. (Photo source: Look at China French Press Station/Photographer: Zhang Le)

[Look at China News, April 28, 2023](Look at the interview and report by the French reporter station in China) On April 27,Shen YuninternationalityArtgroup inParisThe International Conference Center (Palais des Congrès de Paris) held the second performance of the second tour in Paris this year, and the venue was full again on that day.FranceMr. Gaunard, the former director of the Citizen Services Department of the Longwy City Government in the northeast, and his wife came to watch the Shen Yun show together. After the performance, the couple were full of praise for the Shen Yun performance.

Mr. Gaunard was awarded the Gold Medal of Youth, Sports and Association Commitment (Médaille de la jeunesse, des sports et de l’engagement associatif) by the French Ministry of Sports. This medal is one of the French honors and awards system, in recognition of those who have made outstanding contributions to physical education, youth sports, social education activities and other related causes.



On April 27, ​​​​​​​​​​The Gaunards watched the Shen Yun performance together. (Source: Look at China French Press Station)

Mr. Gaunard said: “Shen Yun is unparalleled in the world for us! The dance language of Shen Yun artists is very contagious, and the dance and colors of Shen Yun are so wonderful. We have seen cultural performances in China before, but we have never seen This is the first time we have enjoyed a performance like Shen Yun.”

“Shen Yun performances let us discover that (the real) China is actually different from the China we usually know. We understand the message that Shen Yun conveys. What Shen Yun shows is China before the communist rule.” Mr. Gaunard continued, “We During the performance, I saw a lot of programs about ethnic minorities, and learned about the diverse structure and rich connotations of Chinese culture.”

“I also saw universal values ​​in many dance dramas. One dance drama showed the evil of organ trafficking, and the ending of this dance drama (the parents of the girl who was persecuted to death stood firm and defended their beliefs, witnessing the mercy of gods and Buddhas) was very touching. Thinking deeply, I think universal values ​​should continue in this direction.”

Both the couple were full of praise for Shen Yun’s innovative 3D animation screen. Mr. Gaunard said: “Shen Yun’s sky screen is majestic. We sat directly opposite the stage. The ingenious connection between the actors and the sky screen was extremely shocking. We also learned that Shen Yun’s sky screen has a patent, and the effect of the sky screen is really impressive.”

Mr. Gaunard’s wife was a former director of a French bank. She continued: “At the beginning of the performance, the sky was amazing, and the more you look at it, the more extraordinary it becomes. Traditional Culture.”

