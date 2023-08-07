Top Wheat Producers Worldwide: China hasn’t always been the front runner

China will produce almost 137,000,000 tons of wheat in 2021 – and thus leads the world rankings. Things looked different 60 years ago. In 1961, China ranked third behind the then USSR and the USA.

And by far: The USSR produced more than 62,500,000 t of wheat, while China could hardly produce a quarter of this amount (almost 14,300,000 t). The US was second. They produced more than twice as much as China (33,500,000 t), but were still far behind the USSR.

The video from “Weird Facts” on Facebook shows how the rankings have changed over the past 60 years. The creator uses data from the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations.

