Title: National Road Trip Captures Rare “Stone Mountain Spirit” Species in Chongzuo City

Date: August 7, 2023

Source: Xinhua Net

A team of reporters from the “National Road Trip from Snow Mountain to the Sea” has recently embarked on a journey to track and document the elusive white-headed langur, also known as the “Stone Mountain Spirit.” This unique national first-class key protected wild animal is found in the karst rocky mountain area between Zuojiang and Mingjiang in Chongzuo City, Guangxi.

The white-headed langur is an incredibly rare species with a population that is facing the risk of extinction. With its striking white hair, resembling a crown, this species stands out as a symbol of beauty and resilience. These langurs are mainly distributed in an approximately 200 square kilometer area within the Banli District of the White-headed Langur National Nature Reserve in Luobai Township, Jiangzhou District, Chongzuo City.

For two consecutive days, the report team conducted continuous tracking and shooting to capture the essence of these magnificent creatures. The team managed to capture stunning images of a white-headed langur diligently foraging for food, showcasing the majestic presence and elegant movements of these rare animals.

The white-headed langur’s existence is of utmost importance, as it represents the rich biodiversity of Chinese wildlife. Efforts are being made to protect and conserve this species, including the establishment of the White-headed Langur National Nature Reserve.

The “National Road Trip from Snow Mountain to the Sea” serves as a platform to raise awareness about the importance of preserving and protecting the natural treasures found across the country. By capturing captivating visuals and documenting the unique characteristics of diverse species, the report aims to educate the public and promote the conservation of these endangered creatures.

The report was captured and documented by Xinhua News Agency reporter Fei Maohua, whose dedication and meticulous attention to detail allowed for an intimate portrayal of the white-headed langur’s habitat and behavior. Fei Maohua’s work serves as a reminder of the significance of responsible journalism in shedding light on environmental issues and encouraging environmental preservation.

As we continue to learn about and appreciate the extraordinary Stone Mountain Spirit, it is essential to recognize the importance of global conservation efforts. Through continued awareness and responsible action, we can ensure the survival and thriving of these magnificent creatures for future generations to witness and admire.

Responsible Editor: Wu Jing

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

