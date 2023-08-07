Hong Kong Stocks Soar as Ascentage Pharma’s APG-2575 Receives FDA Approval for Phase III Clinical Research

Changes in Hong Kong stocks | Ascentage Pharma-B (06855) opened more than 8% higher APG-2575 was approved by the FDA for global registration phase III clinical research

Hong Kong stocks experienced a surge as Ascentage Pharma-B (06855) opened more than 8% higher. As of press time, the stock price rose by 8.04% to reach 24.2 Hong Kong dollars, with a turnover of 3.0105 million Hong Kong dollars.

In an exciting development, Ascentage Pharma announced today that its core product, Bcl-2 selective inhibitor Lisaftoclax (APG-2575), has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to proceed with a global key registration Phase III clinical study. This study aims to evaluate the efficacy of the drug in treating previously treated chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL)/small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL) patients. The study is set to commence in the second half of 2023.

This approval marks a significant milestone for Ascentage Pharma and highlights the company’s commitment to developing innovative therapies for the treatment of serious diseases. The FDA’s recognition of the potential of APG-2575 reflects the promising results observed in previous clinical trials and the drug’s potential to address unmet medical needs in CLL/SLL patients.

Chronic lymphocytic leukemia and small lymphocytic lymphoma are types of blood cancers that affect the lymphocytes, a type of white blood cell. These diseases can significantly impact the quality of life and overall survival of affected individuals. Therefore, the approval of APG-2575 for global registration phase III clinical research brings hope to patients and healthcare professionals searching for effective treatment options.

Ascentage Pharma is a biotechnology company focused on developing innovative therapies targeting apoptosis pathways for the treatment of various cancers and other diseases. The approval of APG-2575 is a testament to the company’s dedication to advancing its pipeline and addressing the needs of patients worldwide.

Investors have responded positively to this news, driving up the stock price of Ascentage Pharma-B (06855). With the commencement of the global registration phase III clinical study, all eyes will be on the outcome of this research and its potential impact on the future of CLL/SLL treatment.

As the second half of 2023 approaches, it is an exciting time for Ascentage Pharma and the medical community, as they work together to bring about breakthroughs in cancer treatment. The approval of APG-2575 by the FDA is undoubtedly a significant step forward in this endeavor, offering hope and potential benefits for CLL/SLL patients worldwide.

