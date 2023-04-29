CBA semi-finals are in full swing, Zhejiang East Sunshine fans enjoy the “second scene”_Hangzhou Net

CBA semi-finals are in full swing, Zhejiang Dongyang Sunshine fans enjoy the “second scene”

The CBA semi-finals of this season are in full swing. On the evening of April 28, Zhejiang East Sunshine beat the Liaoning men’s basketball team 99-94, tying the series to 1-1. Although the team is thousands of miles away from Hangzhou, Zhejiang fans gathered together in the “second scene” game watching event, feeling the passion that is not inferior to the home court.

The “Second Live” fan watching event at the Tianducheng store of Huanyao Studios in Hangzhou attracted more than 300 Guangsha fans to cheer for the team from afar. Even though they are thousands of miles away, the fans feel as if they were on the spot. Along with the progress of the game, their cheers and cheers come and go in the “second scene”. In the collision of shouts and emotions, time and space The limit has already been broken, as if resonating with the home team players far away in Liaoning, sharing every minute and every second on the field.

“I used to watch the away games alone at home, but now there are not only so many like-minded fans, but also watching the game on a big screen like a movie theater. The atmosphere is very good and the visual experience is also great.” Fan Xiao Liu lives in Binjiang, I deliberately drove for an hour and a half to participate in the “Second Site”. Through this event, I met many Guangsha fans and said bluntly, “I found an organization.”

The “Second Live” viewing event was created by Guangsha Club and China Mobile Migu. In the future, China Mobile Migu will continue to build a more professional and immersive viewing experience around the CBA, and join hands with the club to create an appreciation game for fans. , an interactive activity platform, exploring the integration of sports events and digital sports metaverse, promoting the popularization and development of basketball culture, and boosting the digital transformation and upgrading of the basketball industry.