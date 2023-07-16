CCTV5 to Broadcast VNL World League Final: Clash of Titans as Chinese Women’s Volleyball Team Takes on Turkey

CCTV5 Live Broadcasts Chinese Women’s Volleyball Team and Turkey in VNL Final

By [Editor]

CCTV5, the Chinese sports channel, is set to broadcast the VNL World League Final match between the Chinese women’s volleyball team and Turkey at 6:30 am on July 17. This is a historic moment for the Chinese women’s volleyball team as it marks their first time reaching the final of this prestigious event. Both teams are currently in great form, making this final a highly anticipated clash.

In the semi-finals, the Chinese women’s volleyball team displayed exceptional tactical prowess in their victory over the Polish women’s volleyball team. Li Yingying emerged as the team’s top scorer with 14 points, while Wang Yuntuo’s performance was equally outstanding. Notably, Wang Yuntuo recorded a spike efficiency rate of 62.5%, surpassing Li Yingying’s performance. The team’s other attackers, Yuan Xinyue, Wang Yuanyuan, and Gong Xiangyu, also made significant contributions on both offense and defense. The Polish women’s volleyball coach, Ravarini, could only watch anxiously from the sidelines as the Chinese team executed their tactics flawlessly.

The Chinese women’s volleyball team has shown remarkable improvement in blocking during their matches against the Brazilian and Polish teams. Secondary attackers Yuan Xinyue and Wang Yuanyuan built a formidable defensive wall at the net. Wang Yuntuo and Li Yingying also applied significant blocking pressure, relieving the burden on the defenders in the back row. Gong Xiangyu’s attack on the right wing has seen a noticeable boost in efficiency, with both her and Li Yingying taking on important offensive roles for the team. These developments have greatly benefited the Chinese women’s volleyball team.

Under the leadership of coach Santarelli, the Turkish women’s volleyball team has shown significant improvement, particularly in on-the-spot command. In the semi-finals, their 3-1 victory over the US team surprised many, with Santarelli successfully deploying Karakourt and Ilkin as the main attacking combination. Cai Bin, the coach of the Chinese women’s volleyball team, must be cautious in dealing with Santarelli’s tactical changes in the final.

Li Yingying, the top scorer for the Chinese team, and Vagars, the top scorer for the Turkish team, have a strong history together as teammates in the Tianjin women’s volleyball team. They are not only good friends off the court but also dependable partners on the club team. However, in this final, they will be facing each other across the net. The performance of these two outstanding players is likely to play a crucial role in determining the outcome of the match.

The Chinese women’s volleyball team’s journey to the VNL finals has surpassed many people’s expectations. With only three more victories needed to secure the championship, it is imperative for coach Cai Bin and the players to maintain a calm and focused mindset. Their mental strength will be a key factor in the game.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article solely belong to the author. Sohu is an information release platform that provides information storage space services.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

