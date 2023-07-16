Ubisoft Collaborates with OWO to Launch Revolutionary Tactile T-Shirt for Immersive Gaming Experience

Ubisoft Collaborates with OWO to Launch Vibratory Tactile T-Shirt for “Assassin’s Creed: Phantom”

Ubisoft, a renowned video game developer, has joined forces with OWO, a leading technology company, to introduce an innovative wearable device. This device, a vibratory tactile T-shirt, is based on the highly anticipated game “Assassin’s Creed: Phantom” (also known as “Assassin’s Creed Mirage”). The T-shirt aims to deliver an immersive gaming experience by providing vibratory tactile sensations on various parts of the body.

The T-shirt is designed with vibratory tactile points strategically placed on the chest, abdomen, rear lower back, and upper arms. This allows players to feel realistic sensations while playing the game, enhancing their on-screen adventures.

The T-shirt boasts 9 different levels of vibration tactile effects, enabling players to feel the impact of a dagger killing or the sensation of air flow when confronted with wind effects in the game. Users also have the flexibility to customize and adjust the vibration tactile effects according to their preferences through the dedicated App.

Compatible with popular gaming platforms such as PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC, the T-shirt offers broad accessibility for gamers. The founding edition of the T-shirt is currently priced at 499 euros, while the pricing for the general version is yet to be announced. Initially, 2000 sets of the T-shirt will be made available in the global market.

Furthermore, the T-shirt comes bundled with a download serial number for the highly anticipated “Assassin’s Creed: Phantom” game. This means that gamers can expect the T-shirt to be released alongside the game, further enhancing their gaming experience.

The collaboration between Ubisoft and OWO signifies a remarkable advancement in gaming technology. By introducing this vibratory tactile T-shirt, they are revolutionizing the way gamers interact with their virtual environments, pushing the boundaries of realism and immersion.

Gamers and fans are eagerly awaiting the release of “Assassin’s Creed: Phantom” and the accompanying vibratory tactile T-shirt. The fusion of cutting-edge technology and gaming is set to transport players into an unparalleled realm of excitement and engagement.

