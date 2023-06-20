Celtic Glasgow bring Rodgers back as manager

Brendan Rodgers returns to Celtic Glasgow as manager. The Scottish champions announced this on Monday. Rodgers, who coached the club from 2016 to 2019, signed a three-year contract.

The 50-year-old succeeds Ange Postecoglou, who has joined Premier League side Tottenham after two years at Celtic. With Celtic, Rodgers won the league title twice, the cup twice and the league cup three times.

Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

In the spring of 2019, the Northern Irishman moved to Leicester City in the Premier League, won the FA Cup with the “Foxes” in 2021, but had to leave this April. Leicester were relegated at the end of the season.

