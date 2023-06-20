Home » Celtic Glasgow bring Rodgers back as manager
Sports

Celtic Glasgow bring Rodgers back as manager

by admin
Celtic Glasgow bring Rodgers back as manager

Brendan Rodgers returns to Celtic Glasgow as manager. The Scottish champions announced this on Monday. Rodgers, who coached the club from 2016 to 2019, signed a three-year contract.

The 50-year-old succeeds Ange Postecoglou, who has joined Premier League side Tottenham after two years at Celtic. With Celtic, Rodgers won the league title twice, the cup twice and the league cup three times.

Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

In the spring of 2019, the Northern Irishman moved to Leicester City in the Premier League, won the FA Cup with the “Foxes” in 2021, but had to leave this April. Leicester were relegated at the end of the season.

See also  In the fourth window period, two consecutive victories in the Chinese men's basketball world preliminaries show promising prospects

You may also like

Cris Lencioni: American fighter suffers cardiac arrest during...

National Men’s Asian Games Team enters Jinhua Campus_Zhejiang...

Kraft cancels participation in ski jumping – sport.ORF.at

Golden State Warriors, Draymond Green diventa unrestricted free...

Dole Italia is the technical partner of Swimtheisland...

The highest level of amateur badminton in our...

SOCCER ONLINE: A chance for new faces, the...

Do you know why sea water is good...

Great contribution from our bench, especially Ricci and...

Serie A 2023-24: the 20 teams in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy