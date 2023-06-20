Road test and reviews of the new Renault Captur 2023 in the different versions (one of the most popular cars)

Renault Captur is a compact crossover characterized by a pleasant and modern design that is very popular in Italy. Details such as the dark plastic guards on the wheel arches and lower sides give the vehicle a more muscular appearance than most of its competitors.

Despite focusing mainly on comfort, Captur offers aexcellent agility both in town and on bends, thanks to the reduced body roll and the hybrid system comprising a 1.6-litre petrol engine and an electric motor, which combined generate 143 HP. While boot space is limited, the compartment is well laid out and usable. The interior finishes are accurate and the space on board is ample, including for the rear passengers. The multimedia system is of high quality. Let’s dig into the details:

New Renault Captur 2023, the road test Reviews and opinions on the new Renault Captur 2023

New Renault Captur 2023, the road test

The new generation of Renault Captur was developed on the CMF-B platform, which increased the vehicle length by 11 cm compared to the previous model and increased the wheelbase by 3 cm. The Captur’s design maintains the distinctive balance of the first edition, but takes on a more aggressive appearance thanks to the presence of a large air intake in the bumper, new C-shaped daytime running lights and solid ribs on the bonnet.

The sides carved in the lower part, with a line rising towards the rear from the base of the windows and a roof that descends towards the rear to rest on the C-pillar, give a sense of momentum. The tail is made distinctive by the taillights which embody the C-shaped motif of the front lights, emphasizing it, and by the sloping and small rear window. The interiors are remarkable, with a modern design and upgraded finishings.

The plank of the French crossover it is two-level and the console is oriented towards the driver, creating an almost suspended appearance in the version with the short automatic gear lever, which also offers a practical storage compartment. The materials and finishes have been improved. There digital instrumentation configurable and the 9.3-inch vertical display of the multimedia system in the richer versions are convincing. The cabin is roomy, with wide, well-shaped seats, while the rear bench seat offers good legroom for passengers. The driving position is comfortable.

The trunk is considerable and can be managed better thanks to the 16 cm sliding sofa. Thereheight of the loading sill is 78 cm from the ground. The safety equipment is excellent and includes numerous previously unavailable driving assistance systems, such as the automatic emergency braking system with recognition of pedestrians and cyclists, the adaptive cruise control with Stop & Go function that allows the car to follow the traffic, autonomous braking and accelerating, blind spot warning and traffic sign recognition camera.

Under the hood the 91 bhp three-cylinder 1.0 turbo petrol engine is available (also with LPG supply, but with 10 HP more power), the 140 HP 1.3 light hybrid and the two hybrid versions with the 1.6-litre naturally aspirated engine: the standard version and the rechargeable E-Tech Plug-in version, which offers combined of 159 hp and a 9.8 kWh battery. According to the manufacturer, the versione E-Tech Plug-in it offers an all-electric range of approximately 45 km outside the city and 65 km in urban areas. Road holding is safe, with high stability and one

Reviews and opinions new Renault Captur 2023

The new Renault Captur offers a wide range of options, with several interesting solutions, including petrol, LPG bi-fuel and three hybrid variants. The interiors are characterized by spaciousness and excellent finishes, and thanks to the 16 cm sliding sofa they are also very practical. The safety equipment is complete and also includes adaptive cruise control with Stop & Go function. The starting price is 22,000 euros.

Il dual-zone automatic climate control system it is neither available as standard equipment nor as an option. The loading sill, which measures 78 centimeters off the ground, represents a considerable height. The suspension exhibits a slightly stiff response when tackling potholes in the road.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

