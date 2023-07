Second Steve Bulpettthe Boston Celtics recently reportedly refused to enter negotiations for the sale of Malcolm Brogdon.

Initially it seemed that the Sixth Man of the Year in office would have to change his mind, but in all likelihood the Front Office decided not to deprive himself of him after the departure of Marcus Smart.

The point guard from Virginia in his first season in Boston averaged 14.9 points and 3.7 assists in 26 minutes, shooting an excellent 44% from long range.

