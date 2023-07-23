Home » Bombs on Odessa, Orthodox cathedral hit. Service-related Russian millionaire dies. Lukashenko in St. Petersburg
Bombs on Odessa, Orthodox cathedral hit. Service-related Russian millionaire dies. Lukashenko in St. Petersburg

Bombs on Odessa, Orthodox cathedral hit. Service-related Russian millionaire dies. Lukashenko in St. Petersburg

Night rocket attacks in Odessa left one dead and at least 19 injured, including 4 children. The meeting between the president of Belarus and Putin is scheduled for tomorrow

July 23, 2023

Ukraine, Russian reporter killed by cluster bombs

8:45

Service-related Russian millionaire dies

Reports speak of death from cardiac arrest. But his proximity to Putin, his ties to the Russian security services which have made him a high-profile figure of the country’s elite cast a shadow over the mystery of Anton Cherepennikov’s death.
The 40-year-old billionaire manager, head of the country’s largest IT company, Ics Holding, used by the Russian Security Service to monitor citizens’ online activities, was found lifeless in his Moscow office, according to the Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta.

8:37

Russian cluster bombs injure cameramen

Cluster bombs on Russian journalists. This is the accusation launched by Moscow after the war correspondent of the RIA Novosti news agency, Rostislav Zhuravlev, lost his life at the front in the Zaporizhzhia region. Four other colleagues were injured with him. “He died of wounds sustained following the explosion of a cluster bomb”, the accusation of the Moscow defense ministry. The words of the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, were also very harsh, according to which the fact “did not happen by chance” but was a “hateful crime” against Russian journalists. “Those guilty of the brutal massacre of reporter Rostislav Zhuravlev will receive their deserved punishment,” Zakharova continues, “and the suppliers of cluster munitions in Kiev will also share the responsibility,” she continues, referring to the United States, which recently gave the green light for Kiev to send and use cluster bombs. The same type of weapon, this time used by the Russian armed forces, also allegedly injured a ‘Deutsche Welle’ cameraman while the crew was in a training area of ​​the Ukrainian army in the Donbass region.

8:37

Lukashenko arrived in St. Petersburg

The President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has arrived on a working visit to St. Petersburg. This was reported by Ria Novosti, citing a Telegram channel close to the press service of the head of the Belarusian state. Tomorrow the Minsk leader is expected to meet Russian President Vladmir Putin.

