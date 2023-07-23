Conflict of interest in RomaTre, Parrotto’s appointment ends up on stamped papers

Ruggero Parrotto, Director General of the Bambin Gesu’ pediatric hospital

Parrotto outside RomaTre, his professional relationships with the rector Massimiliano Fiorucci weigh. Rumors

There is a building in the Capital that is literally overheating. If the temperature, a Romais higher than 40 degreesthe one in the corridors of the university Rome Three it is now hot, unbearable. But here the climate and meteorology have little to do. The situation is becoming very hot, perhaps incandescent, due to the poisonous aftermath of the last academic senate. The story under the spotlight is the one concerning the new director of the Roman university, Roger Parrotto: because, as expected, his tormented entry into the university board will end up with stamped papers. In short, what this newspaper had predicted is promptly occurring.

Indeed, as well-informed sources report, legal experts have been studying the file for several days and the conclusion they are reaching is that the nominationapproved last Friday by the highest body of RomaTre, could be cancelled. The formalization of the heavy indictment against Parrotto could arrive in hours, but it is possible to put together the pieces of the legal puzzle in which both the curriculum of the new board member and the ethical code of the university ended up: the papers show the incompatibility with RomaTre of the former director general of the Bambino Gesù hospital.

