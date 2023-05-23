Home » Celtics, will Joe Mazzulla be the ‘scapegoat’ after the collapse of Game 3 with the Heat?
Sports

Celtics, will Joe Mazzulla be the ‘scapegoat’ after the collapse of Game 3 with the Heat?

by admin
Celtics, will Joe Mazzulla be the ‘scapegoat’ after the collapse of Game 3 with the Heat?

The clear defeat of the Boston Celtics in game 3 of the Eastern Conference final with the Miami Heat made the NBA world discuss.

Magic Johnson, historic opponent of the ‘greens’, went down hard.

“In my 44 years in the NBA, I never thought I’d see a Boston Celtics team drop like this, a franchise with 17 titles. I’m sure Celtics fans around the world feel disgusted and devastated. The Miami Heat swept them 128-102 in game three.”

The loss could lead to significant changes this coming offseason, he says Brian Windhorst di ESPN.

For the reporter around the league several insiders believe that Joe Mazzulla may become the scapegoat for the catastrophic playoff conclusion that the Celtics seem to be heading for.

Boston will also have to decide this summer whether to give Jaylen Brown a more than $280 million extension. The fullback thus far has been particularly underwhelming against the Heat, shooting abysmal 2-of-20 three-pointers in his 3 losses.

Windhorst says doubts are emerging about Brown and Jayson Tatum duo’s true potential. The pair could cost the Celtics more than $100 million a year in the not-too-distant future, so the Front Office must decide whether or not to keep betting on them.

See also  Memphis Grizzlies, Ja Morant investigated in Colorado

“Barring an incredible turnaround, the Celtics will go into the summer with the knowledge that they didn’t go into Game 3 with the necessary preparation, and that they gave up when things got tough. Another defeat on Tuesday night could set the direction for a summer revolution,” Windhorst concludes.

You may also like

David Gautier: “We are champions with values ​​that...

La Liga synthesis: Vinicius dyed red and Real...

Newcastle in Champions League: Magpies not aiming for...

Anthony announced his retirement officially ended his 19-year...

Ninth leading scorer in NBA history Anthony ended...

Salernitana-Roma – Tiscali Sport ends equal at the...

The strong Hengqiang Guoyu demonstrates its championship heritage——A...

Continued speculation about Hamilton’s move to Ferrari

Juventus penalized by 10 points: new sting in...

The Liao basketball team has three key twists...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy