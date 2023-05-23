Celtics, will Joe Mazzulla be the ‘scapegoat’ after the collapse of Game 3 with the Heat?

The clear defeat of the Boston Celtics in game 3 of the Eastern Conference final with the Miami Heat made the NBA world discuss.

Magic Johnson, historic opponent of the ‘greens’, went down hard.

In my 44 years of being associated with the NBA I never thought I’d see a Boston Celtics team, a franchise with 17 Championships, quit. I know Celtics fans all over the world must be disgusted and devastated. The Miami Heat blew them out 128-102 in Game 3. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) May 22, 2023

The loss could lead to significant changes this coming offseason, he says Brian Windhorst di ESPN.

For the reporter around the league several insiders believe that Joe Mazzulla may become the scapegoat for the catastrophic playoff conclusion that the Celtics seem to be heading for.

Boston will also have to decide this summer whether to give Jaylen Brown a more than $280 million extension. The fullback thus far has been particularly underwhelming against the Heat, shooting abysmal 2-of-20 three-pointers in his 3 losses.

Windhorst says doubts are emerging about Brown and Jayson Tatum duo’s true potential. The pair could cost the Celtics more than $100 million a year in the not-too-distant future, so the Front Office must decide whether or not to keep betting on them.

“Barring an incredible turnaround, the Celtics will go into the summer with the knowledge that they didn’t go into Game 3 with the necessary preparation, and that they gave up when things got tough. Another defeat on Tuesday night could set the direction for a summer revolution,” Windhorst concludes.