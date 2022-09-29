IVREA

Between tonight and tomorrow we return to the field to play the first leg of the second phase of the Italian Promotion Cup and the third and final day of the first phase of the Piedmont Cup. Starting from the Italian Cup, this evening, in group E at the Giovanni Cipriano di Quincinetto Quincitava and Ivrea will face off, two teams that arrive at this appointment with different moods: the nerostellati are veterans of three victories out of three in the league, a good viaticum in key salvation, a priority goal for president Serra’s club, while the orange players had a somewhat stammering start to the championship and are looking for redemption in the cup. Return that will be played, according to the calendar, on Thursday 13 October in Bollengo.

Tomorrow, however, in Group F, Vallorco will be on the pitch at Cuorgnè’s Carlin Bergoglio, with the team of coach Luca Bruno Mattiet who will face Caselle. Also in this case the return match will be played on Thursday 13 October at 20.30. Moving to the Piedmont Cup, in group 5, the Montanaro, after the 2-1 victory over Santhià, will face the Vercelli of Cigliano at Mario Bassanino in Cigliano on the third and final day. Vercellesi who beat Santhià 3-0 in the second day and for this reason Montanaro has only one goal: victory. In the event of a tie, in fact, for goal difference, Cigliano will pass. In group 6, on the other hand, the already eliminated Vischese is a guest of Banchette Ivrea, who must win with three goals to pass the round to the detriment of Strambinese 1924. Azzurri victorious 1-3 against Vischese in the second day and before that had impacted 0 -0 with the Ivrea. –