Challenge Roth – Ryf also wins with world record time

by admin
As of: 06/25/2023 3:06 p.m

It’s the day of the records at the Challenge Roth: After Magnus Ditlev in the men’s category, Daniela Ryf also breaks the world record. The triathlete from Switzerland won in 8:08:21.

For Daniela Ryf it was more or less a start-to-finish victory. The Swiss was already in front after swimming and extended her lead in cycling to 13 minutes. With 4:22:56 minutes, she smashed her old record from 2016 by nine minutes.

At the marathon, it quickly became clear: the two-time Roth winner is on a world record time. Ryf ran her kilometers consistently and calmly – and was rewarded: with 8:08:21 she undercut Chrissie Wellington’s old world record by ten minutes.

Haug in second place

Despite a strong mileage, last year’s winner Anne Haug from Bayreuth had to be satisfied with second place. Almost 13 minutes were missing for the title hat-trick in Roth despite the race to catch up. Laura Philipp finished third, 17 minutes behind.

