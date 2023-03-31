Home Sports Challenge Tour: first for Ugo Coussaud, winner in Bangalore
Challenge Tour: first for Ugo Coussaud, winner in Bangalore

Ranked 5th in the general classification of the Challenge Tour after a good start to the season, Ugo Coussaud won this Friday in India in the second European division. The Frenchman lined up four cards of 68, 67, 68, then 67 for a total of -18.

In Bangalore, the Angoulême player won by one point ahead of Manuel Elvira and Joel Girrbach, while the Habs Frédéric Lacroix finished fourth, two strokes away.

This is the first success at this level for Ugo Coussaud, who already came close to making the DP World Tour last year. He thus takes the lead in the Challenge Tour with 662 points, ahead of JJ Senekal (430 points). He is the only Frenchman to date in the top 15 of the ranking.

