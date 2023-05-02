Home » Champion Vincenzo Nibali: “The Italian cycling movement needs to be rebuilt. A new high-level team needs to be founded”
Sports

Champion Vincenzo Nibali: “The Italian cycling movement needs to be rebuilt. A new high-level team needs to be founded”

by admin
Champion Vincenzo Nibali: “The Italian cycling movement needs to be rebuilt. A new high-level team needs to be founded”

“In Italy there is a need to reprogram and refound, our cycling movement needs to be rebuilt. A new team is missing, the athletes are destined abroad where they have a secondary role. We went down but now we can only go back up”. The cycling champion said it, Vincent Nibaliprofessional until last year, on the sidelines of the presentation of the 106th Tour of Italy at the Farnesina. Lo Jaws has also made its prediction on this year’s Corsa Rosa, which sees Remco Evenepoel and Primoz Roglic among the favourites.

The article The champion Vincenzo Nibali: “The Italian cycling movement needs to be rebuilt. A new high-level team needs to be founded” comes from Il Fatto Quotidiano.

See also  Volleyball, the B One stop also stops for two weeks

You may also like

Kiesenhofer back at the Vuelta after a fall

then the beer on the field. Here is...

Arsenal go back to first place. He beat...

Zeppieri tames Vavassori and the rain of Cagliari.

Arsenal – Chelsea 3:1, Arsenal returned to the...

Manchester City and OKX together for the new...

Football: charges against Klopp after criticism of the...

Pompeii-Albanova: “veni, vidi, vici” wish and result

Lionel Messi suspended after trip to Saudi Arabia

Art and sport, here are the works dedicated...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy