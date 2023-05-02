Champion Vincenzo Nibali: “The Italian cycling movement needs to be rebuilt. A new high-level team needs to be founded”

“In Italy there is a need to reprogram and refound, our cycling movement needs to be rebuilt. A new team is missing, the athletes are destined abroad where they have a secondary role. We went down but now we can only go back up”. The cycling champion said it, Vincent Nibaliprofessional until last year, on the sidelines of the presentation of the 106th Tour of Italy at the Farnesina. Lo Jaws has also made its prediction on this year’s Corsa Rosa, which sees Remco Evenepoel and Primoz Roglic among the favourites.