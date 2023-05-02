In Yopal, the alleged leader of the Farc dissidents was hiding – news

The Monterian boy Armando Luis Espitia Benavidez, known as the “Mundi” was crowned as the new children’s king of the Vallenato festival, a tribute to Luis Enrique Martínez, “the Vallenato chicken”.

Second place went to Fernando José Salcedo Matute, 10, from Nobsa, Boyacá, and third place went to Nehemías Camacho, also from Cordoba.

For Casanare, the boy Jhon Emiliano Olmos Prieto managed to reach the semifinal occupying the 7th place, being the first time that a boy from the plains reached such an important classification in this great event.

Accordion with boyacenses notes

Fernando José Salcedo Matute, of Boyacá and Bolívarense descent, and 10 years old, has five years of musical training that he has received from different instructors and with the unconditional support of his mother and father. Three versions ago he appeared at the Valledupar Festival and had not presented himself again to prepare and be the champion.

flat accordion

The presentation of the Casanareño boy Jhon Emiliano Olmos Prieto at the 56th Vallenato Legend Festival that has just ended in Valledupar was tremendous.

Jhon Emiliano arrived with his natural shyness to participate in the children’s accordion category, but the greatness of his presentation was such that the maestro Carlos Vives invited him to accompany him on the stage at the Parque de la Leyenda Vallenata on April 29 .

Emiliano lived up to the commitment and showed that very soon he will be crowned King Vallenato Infantil and in the other categories that appear.

This time he was not king, but he was on stage with the king, and in what way. The racking of him at the festival is just beginning, but he did it through the front door. The 7th place that he obtained among 29 registered children says that “Emiliano is there for a while”, because some children, from Valledupar itself, have been presenting themselves for years and have not gotten that far.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

