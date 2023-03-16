news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 15 – Napoli qualified for the quarter-finals of the Champions League for the first time in their history, beating Eintracht Frankfurt 3-0 at the ‘Maradona’ stadium after winning 2-0 in the day’s match went to Germany.



A late first-half header from Osimhen opened the scoring in the second leg of the round of 16, then the striker did it again early in the second half, while a Zielinski penalty sealed the scoreline. Thus Luciano Spalletti's team joins Inter and Milan among the best eight on the continent. The draws that will define the next four challenges are scheduled for Friday.


