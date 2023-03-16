Home News 2-0. Pons puts Independiente Medellín in the group stage of the Libertadores
News

2-0. Pons puts Independiente Medellín in the group stage of the Libertadores

by admin
2-0. Pons puts Independiente Medellín in the group stage of the Libertadores

Led by Argentine forward Luciano Pons, who won a double, Independiente Medellín defeated Chilean Magallanes 2-0 on Wednesdayin a match played at the Atanasio Girardot in Medellín.

The clear victory gives Medellín the right to go to the group stage of the Copa Libertadores, the most important South American tournament for professional teams, while Magallanes will go to the South American.

Pons paved the way to victory by capitalizing on a doubt in Magallanes’ defense and with a powerful shot he defeated the resistance of Uruguayan Gastón Rodríguez when the game was in the first quarter of an hour.

The synchronization and speed of Independiente Medellín thanks to the work of Pons, Emerson Batalla, Ángel Monsalve and Ever Valencia, made the superiority of those led by coach David González palpable.

Pons was able to increase the score, the same as Valencia, but his shots were either well controlled by Rodríguez or they passed close to the Chilean goal.

The arrivals of Medellín were abundant and finally Pons himself managed to increase the advantage, and score 2-0, by finishing off a cross from Valencia when 39 minutes went by.

While DIM was getting everything almost out of whack, Magallanes was harassed by bad luck because the few shots by Julián Alfaro, Tomás Aránguiz and Felipe Florez were not dangerous for goalkeeper Andrés Mosquera.

With a two-goal advantage, DIM went into the break with the satisfaction of having completed the work that began last week because in the first leg they managed to equalize 1-1 with Magallanes, who was able to end up thrashed in both games.

See also  Pompeo: The Chinese Communist Party is a century of genocide (photos) | Pompeo | Chinese Communist Party | One Hundred Years | Genocide | Current Affairs

With water around his neck, Magallanes came out for the second half willing to shorten the gap and almost did it with the actions of Jones and Alfaro who demanded the DIM goalkeeper.

However, everything went to waste because Felipe Flores saw the red card with 67 minutes left. With one less and two goals down, Magallanes fought but couldn’t do anything.

Independiente Medellín, without playing the best of the second half, managed to control the game to emerge victorious and advance to the next phase of the Libertadores where they will not be able to count on Alexander Palacios, sent off at the end of the match.

You may also like

Essen: Restrictions for rail customers in the first...

Éditions L’Harmattan have announced the publication of the...

They prosecute a man who pierced the lung...

Xi Jinping walks the talk?The “top leaders” of...

Conviction of false “gender” against street preachers overturned

President Yoon Seok-yeol, Korea-Japan summit “Let’s open a...

ICA intervened in Boyacá, a farm positive for...

Azure AI and open source: An unbeatable combination

Remembering Wayne Shorter | Culture | .a week

Baoji Municipal People’s Government Portal Department News

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy