Filmmaker Gustavo Nito Roa will launch the film 40 days lost in the jungle – news

Story of the four children who survived the plane crash that fell in the jungle, in which their mother died.

The jungle between Caquetá and Guaviare in Colombia, sheltered four children for 40 days, who in an inexplicable way were able to survive, after an accident of the small plane in which they were traveling with their mother, who died from the impact. A true story told under the eyes of filmmaker Gustavo Nieto Roa, who has more than 50 years of experience, with the narrative by screenwriter Idania Velásquez Luna and production by Laura Fernández.

Amaira (13), Kametsa(9), Ika(4) and Bena (11 months old), belonging to the indigenous communities that live in the Amazon jungles in southern Colombia, did not think that that day, when they took a flight Together with his mother Yurima, they would face the greatest experience of their childhood. Torrential downpours, infernal sun, endless walks, the arrival of the cold night, the wild animals, the abysses and the wooded jungle, that jungle that embraced them as their own, but that faced them with their greatest fears and also their greatest challenge: stay alive.

Exhausted and not knowing what they were doing, Amaira takes charge of the situation and becomes the guide and support of her three little brothers. After her mother died in the accident and she asked them to find their way back home without fainting. Every day and night, she made them become so united that they held out hope that they would be found alive and they would miraculously emerge victorious from there.

The movie 40 days lost in the junglewas filmed throughout the month of August 2023, after learning through the media about the survival story of four indigenous children in a small plane accident in the Colombian jungle. Such was the impact of the “Operation Hope” in which an entire country and the entire world was watching, that Nieto Roa and his team were certain that they had in front of them a story with all the elements to be brought to the big screen.

Gustavo Nieto Roa on the filming of 40 Days Lost in the Jungle, filmed in August 2023.

Knowing this true story completely captivated Nieto Roa, who called the next day after the news broke in the media, Idania Velasquez Luna, screenwriter, to get his opinion and start filming the film. Thus, the following week the scriptwriter flew to the Guaviare jungles to begin the investigative stage and begin filming the first week of August.

40 Days Lost in the Jungle is a fiction film, based on real events, that will soon be showing in theaters across the country.

Colombians will soon be able to see the result of the film shot in the Guaviare and Caquetá jungles in movie theaters across the country.

“I feel very privileged to be telling this story, in an imaginative way because in the news we saw the beginning and end of what happened to the children, but we never knew how they managed to survive for 40 days in the jungle in terms of food, shelter , among other things; so we had to imagine what those days were like. “It is a fiction film based on real events and filmed with indigenous children,” he stated. Nieto Roa about his new film project.

