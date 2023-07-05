Champions and Community: China Hosts National Checkers Championship in Chongqing

Champions Enter the Community National Checkers Championship Held in Chongqing

In an effort to promote the development of the drafts project and cultivate high-level drafts talents, the 2023 “Liangjiang Cup” National Drafts Championship and the national drafts youth training team were recently held in Chongqing’s Liangjiang Oak Bay Primary School. As part of the event, international checkers masters joined hands with the school to enter the community and popularize Chinese checkers for residents.

The kick-off and training ceremony of the competition and training camp were attended by Chen Hao, deputy director of the Checkers and Backgammon Department of the Chess and Cards Sports Management Center of the General Administration of Sport of China, Huang Bo, director of the Chongqing Chess and Cards Sports Management Center, and representatives from the Chongqing Liangjiang New District Social Development Bureau, Chongqing Liangjiang New District Education Management Center, and Chongqing Liangjiang New District Oak Bay Primary School.

The national championship and youth national team training activities lasted for four days, from July 2nd to July 5th. Top chess players from all over the country gathered at Oak Bay Primary School to compete for the championship. Additionally, the members of the National Checkers Youth Training Team received professional training during this period, including ideology and politics, characteristic courses, and physical exercise.

On July 4th, Oak Bay Elementary School organized a checkers promotion activity in the Moonlight City business district of Ling Community. Masters from the Chinese Draughts Association and international drafts masters joined forces with the “Acorn Legion” national jumpers of Oak Bay Elementary School to popularize the rules of checkers to the public. The event attracted the attention of residents, and both the elderly and children eagerly participated and tried their skills on the chessboard.

Oak Bay Primary School has been actively promoting draughts education since its establishment in 2015. In 2022, it will become the national checkers high-level talent training base. The school aims to strengthen the characteristic education of international checkers and train more high-level national dance talents for the region.

