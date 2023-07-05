Futurlab Unveils Roadmap for PowerWash Simulator: New Content, DLC, and Warhammer 40,000 Collaboration Coming in 2023

Futurlab, the developer behind the popular cleaning game PowerWash Simulator, has recently unveiled its roadmap for the remainder of 2023, exciting fans with new content and collaborations.

One of the noteworthy highlights is the recent support of the SpongeBob SquarePants DLC, which added a fun and quirky element to the game. Building upon this success, PowerWash Simulator will be expanding further with a collaboration with Warhammer 40,000, a beloved and iconic franchise. While an exact release date for the Warhammer 40,000 crossover has not been announced yet, fans can now look forward to it in the future.

According to the roadmap provided by Futurlab, the third quarter of 2023 will see the release of a new batch of free content titled “The Muckingham Files”, as well as unannounced paid DLC. This will be followed by Season 4, which promises some additional free seasonal content that is yet to be confirmed. And of course, the highly anticipated Warhammer 40,000 collaboration will be a part of this exciting season.

Although specific release dates have not been disclosed, fans can rest assured that the third quarter content is planned to arrive before the end of the year, possibly even during the winter season. This news will surely keep players engaged and eagerly anticipating the updates throughout 2023.

In response to the inquiries of dedicated fans, Futurlab also shared some additional information. The next planned free update will bring gyroscope support to the Switch version of PowerWash Simulator, enhancing the gaming experience for players on this platform. While a firm date for this update is still pending, fans can look forward to this added feature.

Furthermore, the developer has confirmed that a virtual reality (VR) version of PowerWash Simulator is still in the works and remains scheduled for release later in 2023. This will allow players to immerse themselves even more fully in the cleaning experience, providing a unique and engaging gameplay perspective.

Fans of PowerWash Simulator can rejoice as Futurlab has unveiled its exciting plans for the game’s future. With free content, paid DLC, collaborations with popular franchises, and the introduction of new features, it is clear that the developer is dedicated to keeping the gameplay fresh and enjoyable. Stay tuned for more updates and announcements as the year progresses.

