Champions: Giroud, a goal that is very special to me – Football

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, APRIL 18 – “The goal? It was very special for me, I was frustrated for having missed the penalty. It had been a long time since I missed one, I was very disappointed but the most important thing is that I stayed in the game Meret still made a nice foot save, but I never gave up and thought I’d have another chance.” Thus Olivier Giroud, from the microphones of Sky Sport, after the Napoli-Milan match.



“Rafa did everything, I was here. Fantastic – continues the French striker -. He did well, a great game. All together we showed a good team spirit. Now we can dream”.



But can Milan now win the Champions League? “A lot of stuff. It’s a very special thing. Now there are only very strong teams – replies Giroud -. Now we’re recovering in the league, meanwhile we’re celebrating together in the dressing room. Now we can dream but it’s always difficult. Serenity and calm”. Is it an appointment at Inter in the semifinal? “Yes…, why not. It would be a good semi-final. But I think Benfica haven’t said their last word yet.” (HANDLE).

