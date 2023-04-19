War Ukraine – Russia, today’s news

Moscow tries to sabotage Starlink in Ukraine

Moscow has been experimenting for months with its own electronic warfare system, called Tobolto try to stop broadcasting Starlink in Ukraine: this is what emerges from a secret US intelligence report obtained by the Washington Post. Russia’s attempt to sabotage Internet access by Ukrainian forces by targeting the satellite system Starlink that the billionaire Elon Musk supplied to Kiev from the first days of the war “seems to be more advanced than previously known,” writes the US newspaper. The document, which is part of a series of top-secret papers leaked online via messaging platform Discord and dates back to last month, does not indicate whether or not Russia’s tests were successful.