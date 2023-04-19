War Ukraine – Russia, today’s news

While the Ukrainian president Zelensky thanks – after the visit to the military in the battered city of Adviivka – those who have defended the country for over 400 days, Lula lowered his tone. The Brazilian president had heavily criticized the West which continues to supply arms to Kiev thus prolonging the war and had sparked a very harsh protest from the White House. Now the backtrack, the condemnation of the invasion by Moscow and the request for a pact between neutral countries to seek peace. A former Ukrainian parliamentarian, Oleh Barna, died while fighting: he had enlisted as a volunteer immediately after the invasion of Russia.
Moscow tries to sabotage Starlink in Ukraine
Moscow has been experimenting for months with its own electronic warfare system, called Tobolto try to stop broadcasting Starlink in Ukraine: this is what emerges from a secret US intelligence report obtained by the Washington Post. Russia’s attempt to sabotage Internet access by Ukrainian forces by targeting the satellite system Starlink that the billionaire Elon Musk supplied to Kiev from the first days of the war “seems to be more advanced than previously known,” writes the US newspaper. The document, which is part of a series of top-secret papers leaked online via messaging platform Discord and dates back to last month, does not indicate whether or not Russia’s tests were successful.
Odessa, Russian attack with drones
Russian forces have launched a nighttime drone strike in the region Odessain southern Ukraine, hitting unidentified “infrastructures”: the head of the military administration of the Odessa district, Yurii Kruk, announced: “The enemy carried out an attack with drones of type Shahid-136 in the Odessa region. Thanks to the work of our defense forces, most of it was destroyed but, unfortunately, public infrastructure was affected”. A fire broke out in the affected area. According to preliminary information, there are no injuries or victims.
A former Ukrainian parliamentarian died at the front: he had enlisted as a volunteer
A former Ukrainian MP – By Barna55 – died while fighting against Russian forces, a spokesman for the Tavriisk Defense Forces said. Oleksii Dmytrashkivskyi. Barna, a human rights activist and politician, served as a deputy from 2014 to 2019 and had joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine as a volunteer soon after Russia’s invasion of the country began on February 24, 2022.
Kiev wants the agreement for the export of grain from the Black Sea: “Transit through Poland is not enough”
Poland has agreed to lift its transit ban on Ukrainian grain and foodstuffs, but Kiev wants a wartime deal that allows it to safely ship grain from ports in the black sea.Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov he guaranteed that he will discuss lgrain export deal with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York next week, just weeks before the pact is due to expire.
Zelensky after visiting the military in Avdiivka
The Ukrainian president Zelensky after the visit to the military units ad Avdiivka, the eastern city in the Donetsk province where fierce battles are taking place, thanks those who: “have been defending the country for over 400 days”. He heard first-hand reports of the fighting and handed out awards, took selfies with the soldiers and ate with them.
Brazil, Lula slows down after the tension with the United States, condemns the invasion of Ukraine and calls for efforts for peace
The Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva he condemned Russia’s violation of Ukraine’s territorial integrity and called for the mediation of other countries to end the war. Speaking over lunch with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, Lula said a group of neutral nations must come together to help broker peace between Russia and Ukraine. His comments came after criticism of the Western allies: “They are prolonging the fighting by supplying arms to Ukraine” and the visit of Lavrov in Brazil and the meeting with his minister Vieira. A White House spokesman accused him of “echoing Russian and Chinese propaganda” and that “his tone was not neutral.”