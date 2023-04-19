Home » Distraction at work? It doesn’t have to be
Business

by admin
Three Eastern Swiss start-ups compete for the “Startfeld Diamant” young entrepreneur prize and the “Rough Diamond” prize. This also includes the digital coworking platform ConcentrAid from Kesswil, founded by Elisabeth Essbaumer and Caroline Obolensky.

Caroline Obolensky, co-founder of ConcentrAid.

Image: PD

The St.Galler Kantonalbank and Startfeld honor young, innovative companies in Eastern Switzerland with the “Startfeld Diamonds” and the “Rough Diamonds”. For the “rough diamond” is the Kesswiler ConcentrAid with co-founder Caroline Obolensky nominated. ConcentrAid is a digital coworking platform that two people use to meet to work in a concentrated manner. The award ceremony is on June 6, 2023.

