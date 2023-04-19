Health topics of the German G7 Presidency 2015

Antibiotics are one of the most important tools in the treatment of bacterial infectious diseases. antibiotic resistance however, are increasingly a public health concern worldwide. The rise in antibiotic resistance is making it increasingly difficult to treat infectious diseases with existing antibiotics. If antibiotics are no longer effective, easily curable infectious diseases such as cystitis can already lead to serious damage to health. The use of antibiotics in animal husbandry also promotes the development of resistance in humans. Antibiotic resistance is a global phenomenon. The spread of resistance is promoted by increasing trade and travel across borders.

The topic of neglected and poverty-related diseases (Neglected Tropical Diseases, NTDs) is also to be addressed as part of the G7 Presidency. In general, this refers to diseases that occur frequently in developing countries and lead to severe impairment of quality of life and even death, and for which there are no or no adequate treatment options. These are almost exclusively infectious diseases.

In addition, the further engagement of the world community in combating the Ebola-Crisis be an important topic in West Africa within the framework of the G7. The Federal Ministry of Health is specifically involved in containing the epidemic.

At the end of January 2015, Germany will also GAVI Replenishment Conference (vaccination initiative) for the period 2016-2020 and intensively promote the replenishment of the fund among the G7 partners.

After the G7 summit in Brussels on 4./5. Assumed the G7 presidency in June 2014 and will host the meeting of heads of state and government on 7 and 8 June 2015.