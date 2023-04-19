Political cunning for the sake of perpetuity

The sagacity of politicians to prop up their ambitions for power even when the codes and laws are adverse to them, is usually exhibited with special dedication in pre-electoral times, such as those that take place these days in Argentina.

It is, in most cases, the cunning placed at the service of a challenge that is not negotiated: last indefinitely in an elective position, whether executive or legislative. There does not seem to be gray: the phenomenon is observed from the presidency of the Nation downwards.

The historic indefinite re-election has its controversial chapter in Córdoba, whose leaders and parliamentarians have often been unable to escape the temptation to tamper with the electoral codes depending on where the political winds and private conveniences blow.

The political turmoil broke out after the province’s Electoral Code, sanctioned in 2016, came into effect, which leaves mayors, community leaders and provincial legislators who have more than two consecutive terms of office fulfilled.

But, as mentioned at the beginning of this column, sagacity came into play, the mischief treasured during decades of militancy. In this regard, as we reported a few days ago, several mayors prevented from aspiring to a new mandate in this election turn their hands to relatives, in order to maintain the generational lineage and, in fact, power.

For example, the wife or the son present themselves to exercise the mayorship, and the ruler, with no possibility of continuity, does so as the first candidate for councilor. Conclusion: in the face of a victory at the polls, real power will remain in the same hands, with the invaluable support of the family.

The suitability and experience that the eventual “replacement” can show to lead the destinies of a city or a town would not be in discussion. But seen as a strategy of pure electoral opportunity, the matter is not without its risks.

Kinships in the field of State powers (Executive, Judicial and Legislative) gained fame with the so-called nepotism, a way of accommodating family and friends in well-paid positions and with job stability in the gigantic occupational universe of public administration.

But, it is worth insisting, going to the family safeguard as a way to get around a legal impediment (no less than the conduct of an executive position) deserves seriousness and civic responsibility.

It is true that there are cases of officials of current municipal and community administrations who aspire to the leadership that their “boss” will leave, which infers a complete knowledge in the management of the different areas of administration.

Also, as we noted in a report, around 20 provincial legislators with no chance of a new term on their benches have gone out to examine other job opportunities, but within the State.

However, it would not be prudent to omit the will that the electorate will express in the face of these rinses. In short, the sovereign protagonist at the polls.

