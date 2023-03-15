news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 15 – “Monstrous”, “Unstoppable”, “A hurricane”, “The man of records”. All the main European sports newspapers dedicate a headline to Herling Haaland, the 22-year-old Norwegian striker from Manchester City who scored five goals in a Champions League match yesterday and is breaking all records relating to the number of goals scored in relation to his age.



The “manita” trimmed to Leipzig in just over 60 minutes, before Guardiola replaced him giving him the standing ovation of the stadium, brings his score in the top European competition to 33 goals in just 25 games.



It is an impressive goal average that allows him to overcome players such as Ruud Van Nistelrooy, Kylian Mbappé or Leo Messi in this particular ranking. The latter is also achieved in the restricted list of players who have scored 5 goals in a Champions League match. The Argentine had scored five in 2012 in Barcelona-Bayer Leverkusen; the only other footballer capable of so much was Luiz Adriano in 2014 in Shakhtar Donetsk-Bate Borisov.



Haaland has already scored 39 goals at this point in the season: 28 in the Premier League, 1 in the EFL Cup and 10 in the Champions League.



(ANSA).

